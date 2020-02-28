League of Legends Fan Mod Brings Akali To Risk of Rain 2

League of Legends’ beloved champion, the Rogue Assassin, Akali recently jumped into another game. A League of Legends fan mod sees the deadly assassin make her way to Hopoo Games’ Risk of Rain 2.

The modder known as Matarra posted videos of his creation on YouTube. Matarra implemented Akali’s K/DA skin from LoL patch 8.21 which was called the dazzling prestige edition. The skin fits the aesthetic of the Risk of Rain 2 perfectly.

Akali is known for her swift movement and agility in League of Legends. She feels right at home as she dashes and battles enemies around the map. The clip shows that Matarra transferred her League of Legends abilities to this game. According to the download page for the mod, Akali’s move set in Risk of Rain 2 includes her passive ability (Q), her shroud (W) and her ultimate.

The modder stated:

They work and function exactly as expected from the actual game and have more detailed descriptions with numbers in game

Matarra also said that Akali’s animations, model and textures were taken from League of Legends and “imported/blended in Unity”.

The League of Legends fan mod video shows Akali as a playable character in the single-player campaign. The mod page confirms that you can also play as Akali in the multiplayer mode as well.

League of Legends was released on October 27 in 2009. It was the time when the multiplayer online battle arena genre was on the rise thanks to Dota.

LoL came out as the competitor to Dota and was received exceptionally well by players and critics alike. Dota 2 came out in 2013 and the two games have been bumping heads ever since. MOBA’s usually consist of two 5 man teams where a player can pick a hero or champion from an extensive list.

Akali is one such champion that you can pick in LoL. Even though the Rogue Assasin received a big nerf in LoL patch 10.3, she still has a fanbase when it comes to League players. On the other hand, Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person game developed by Hopoo Games. The game sees your character traversing a vast world and fighting various enemies.

Modding Akali into the game was a brilliant idea as she even enhanced the gameplay experience. While modding isn’t something that is encouraged, trying it out will bring you pure joy of you are a fan of both games. You can download the mod at your own risk from the download page.