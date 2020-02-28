Kerbal Space Program Update 1.9.1 Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Kerbal Space Program has received Update 1.9.1. You can download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Kerbal Space Program Update 1.9.1 is quite a small patch, as it focuses mainly on solving issues encountered in the base game and both the Making History and Breaking Ground Expansions. The developers also fixed Drain Value Resource Names Localization in PAWs.

Kerbal Space Program is a game in which multiple genres shake hands so that players can create their own space experience. You need to build a ship capable of reaching your team into space, without dying in the attempt. At your disposal there are many pieces to put together, each with its own functions that will affect how the ship works. Below you will find the complete list of Kerbal Space Program Update 1.9.1 patch notes.

Hello everyone! Kerbal Space Program 1.9.1 is live! This patch focuses mainly on solving issues encountered in the base game and both the Making History and Breaking Ground Expansions. Check out this patch’s Changelog for further details.

Fix Drain Value Resource Names Localization in PAWs. Base Game: Fixed an NRE when the warning “Warning No Control!” and player was able to click another facility while the dialog is open.

Fix error in Intake air resourceDefinition config that marked it as drainable. Making History: Fix unlocalized text in the Intermediate Tutorial.

Fix unlocalized text in the Intermediate Tutorial. Making History: The VAB and SPH should not be open in the stock Meet me in Zero G mission.

The VAB and SPH should not be open in the stock Meet me in Zero G mission. Breaking Ground: Fix non-motorized robotic parts being free moving.

I remind you that Squad and Private Division’s Kerbal Space Program released on April 27, 2015 for PC; July 2016 for PlayStation and Xbox One; and the Enhanced Edition released on January 16, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.