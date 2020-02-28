Gears 5 Title Update 4.1.1 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

Gears 5 has received Title Update 4.1.1. You can now download this hotfix on Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox One. You will find that Gears 5 Title Update 4.1.1 is a mini hotfix, as there are only a few general fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this hotfix is that they made additional fixes for AI enemies finishing downed players too quickly and they fixed multiple PC crash fixes.

Gears 5 is the latest installment of the iconic third-person action saga, Gears of War. This time the protagonist, Kait, has many waves of extraterrestrials to deal with. The Coalitions promised that they returned to the roots of the series, but also show a more innovative, risky graphic and artistic style. Below you will find the complete list of Gears 5 Title Update 4.1.1 patch notes.

As we mentioned on Monday, Gears 5 Title Update 4.1.1 has been moving through Certification towards a hopeful release this week. We’re happy to confirm it made it through nice and timely, so we’re deploying another hotfix right this second!

Gameplay: Additional fixes for AI enemies finishing downed players too quickly

Gameplay: Fixed an issue that could cause the Flashbang effect to remain on screen if a player died while the filter effect still occurred. (We will be monitoring player reports to determine if this repro is a full fix for the issue)

Gameplay: Horde – Resource Tap claim time set to 5s (was 10s)

Gameplay: Gears 5 Map Builder – Fixed an issue causing a user to get an error messaging after returning to the editor from the Escape Pause Menu

PC: Mouse – Fixed an issue that caused Gnasher shots to sometimes hit slightly to the left after a weapon switch on PC following the release of TU 4.1

PC: Multiple crash fixes

I remind you that The Coalition’s Gears 5 released on September 10, 2019 for Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox One.