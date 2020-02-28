Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges Week 2 Guide

New week brings new challenges for the players to complete in Fortnite. If you have completed week 1 challenges, it is time for you to take on Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges Week 2 There is nothing that you have to specifically go out of your way for, all of it is accessible and things you would end up doing either way.

Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges Week 2

None of these challenges are too grindy, and won’t take that long to complete, so without any further delay, here are all the challenges for the second week.

Find the SHADOW Safe House (0/5)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (0/3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (0/50)

Deal damage to players from below (0/250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (0/3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffs or Weeping Woods (0/3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (0/200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal

SHADOW Safe Houses

The Shadow Safe Houses can be found scattered throughout the map, there are a total of five of them being guarded by henchmen. At first glance, they look like merely ordinary buildings; but you will know once you enter them and all hell breaks loose.

It’s recommended that you gear up a little before heading on into any safe house. Make sure you got a hefty amount of ammo so you can gun everyone down.

What are Secret Passages?

Secret passages are basically the port-a-potties found on the map. Use one of them for instant transportation. It’s pretty tactical to escape from fights as well. Simply do this thrice and you will complete the challenge.

I completed the Challenges, what now?

After completing all the challenges you will be able to gain access to the loyalty quest. Here, you can steal the security plans from the POIS and bring it back to either SHADOW or GHOST. Depending on the person you choose, you will receive the respective variation for Brutus