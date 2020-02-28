Xbox Series X: Microsoft Elaborates On Dynamic Latency Input (DLI)

It was last week that we got to look at some of the core specs of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft unveiled many features for the next-gen console one of which was Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). This feature will make the gaming experience a lot more responsive to gamers.

In the latest Xbox podcast, Larry Hryb ( Major Nelson) interviewed Jason Ronald. Ronald is the Partner Director of Program Management for the Xbox team. This was the 647th podcast from Nelson and the title of the show was ‘What You Can Expect From the Next Generation of Gaming’. As the interview went on, Ronald explained how the DLI feature will make response times very low for the Xbox Series X. This is what he had to say:

One of our focus areas, gamers really demand a low latency experience and they want to have the most precise and responsive controls. So what we’ve really done is we’ve analyzed the end to end pipeline to really identify every area of the pipeline where we can reduce latency and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) is a new technology we’ve introduced, which actually allows the game to get the most recent input from the player. That way you don’t miss your input even if your input happens between different frames.

Ronald continued to talk about the benefits of Dynamic Latency Input:

And when we talk about games running at 120 frames per second, that ultra-low latency is critical to having a really great gaming experience, so we knew we needed to improve everything from the controller to the console as well as the console to the TV with new features in HDMI 2.1 such as auto low latency mode (ALLM) or variable refresh rate (VRR). And it’s really about getting the player to have that great immersive experience at all times. And that’s the thing, we’re really proud of the experience that we have on Xbox One today, but as we think about the next generation, we knew that we needed to really focus on eliminating as much [latency] as possible.

High latency is a gamer’s worst nightmare, especially in online games. Microsoft seems to have its priorities straight when it comes to developing new features for the Xbox Series X.

Features such as Dynamic Latency Input and Quick Resume will definitely make gaming a lot more effortless. On the other hand, the PlayStation 5’s controller will have new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We will have to wait and see whether reduced latency or improved haptic feedback will win the hearts of gamers.