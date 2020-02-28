DualShock 5 Adaptive Triggers Might Be Using Magnetic Fluid

DualShock 5 will feature adaptive triggers that developers can adjust to offer varying levels of resistance in games. Hence, when players press the new triggers, they will be able to differentiate between various in-game actions like pulling an arrow or firing a machine gun.

Sony confirmed these immersive features last year but with words alone. PlayStation 5 and DualShock 5 have still not been revealed to the public and hence, only speculations can help better understand the upcoming next-generation hardware and technology.

In a recent report, GizChina noted that DualShock 5 may possibly be using magnetic fluid for the new adaptive triggers. The Japanese technology uses a magnetic field to either soften or harden fluid containing nanoparticles. Hence, how DualShock 5 will change the level of resistance on the adaptive triggers. The game will simply signal the fluid in the controller to adjust the tension of the adaptive triggers based on whatever in-game action.

Sony is yet to officially confirm the usage of magnetic fluid in DualShock 5 but the logic has merit. The technology is also not something unique. There are already toys out there using magnetic fluid. Sony even introduced magnetic fluid speakers a few years back.

Adaptive triggers are not the only new addition. DualShock 5 will also have haptic feedback. Instead of the conventional rumbling motor, highly programmable voice-coil actuators have been fitted into the left and right grips of the controller. They will work in tandem with the adaptive triggers to respond to every in-game action for what Sony calls “astonishing effects” on PlayStation 5.

The new DualShock 5 will open a new world for developers. Imagine being able to program the controller to give a distinct sense of what it feels like running through grass or mud, crashing a car into a wall, tackling someone on the football field, or slipping on ice.

Suffice to say, DualShock 5 will readily make DualShock 4 obsolete at launch. This may prove to be a larger next-generation jump than what many were assuming. Hopefully, Sony has priced both DualShock 5 and PlayStation 5 in a happy place, else finding a replacement controller will be pretty costly.