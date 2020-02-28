Death Stranding Update 1.11 Released, Various Performance Improvements

Death Stranding has received Update 1.11. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4. You will find that Death Stranding Update 1.11 has various performance improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that some general cutscenes can now be skipped after the second instance using the cancel button. The download and install size of this patch is around about 1 GB.

This is a title of action, adventure and exploration in an open world, post-apocalyptic setting. This is the new video game of Hideo Kojima, father of Metal Gear, an enigmatic work that is defined as the first game of its kind, since it includes a series of mechanics, details and aspects that separate it from other. Below you will find the complete list of Death Stranding Update 1.10 patch notes.

Various Performance improvements.

Update Overview section added to the title menu.

Update information can now be viewed.

Some general cutscenes can now be skipped after the second instance using the cancel button in this Death Stranding patch.

Changed how to skip the “Bridges” hologram after recycling.

Updated save data version.

Save data created in version 1.11 cannot be used with an earlier version.

Recently, the devs released another update for the game. You will find that Death Stranding Update 1.10 has various unknown performance improvements. It should be noted, however, that this is a medium-sized update and don’t expect any new content. The download & install size of this patch is around about 1 GB.

I remind you that Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding released on November 8 for PlayStation 4.