Borderlands 3 Hotfix February 27 Is Out, Bug Fixes And Adjustments

Borderlands 3 received its hotfix for February 27, 2020. This update is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. You will find that Borderlands 3 Hotfix February 27 only addresses a few concerns reported by the community. Something else that stands out in this update is that they increased the damage of all DAHL Assault Rifles by 35% and they also greatly increased the damage of Ruby’s Wrath.

This hotfix addresses concerns reported by the community.

Addressed a reported concern that players were sometimes able to bypass Trudy’s spawn trigger during “Kill KillaVolt”

Addressed a perceived progression blocker during “All Bets Off” where enemies that were dropped in from a drop pod would sometimes not appear when the player left and returned to the area in Borderlands 3.

Included a stopgap fix to prevent a reported blocker due to enemies sometimes becoming stuck in unreachable locations in Cistern of Slaughter

Addressed a reported concern that the “Should’ve Cashed Out” challenge was sometimes not progressing when killing Looters in the DLC area

Thanks to this Borderlands 3 update, they adjusted Billy the Anointed’s behaviors so that they would not teleport as often during a fight, and increased the chance for them to drop Lead Sprinkler.

Addressed a reported concern that players could sometimes get stuck on top of a row of slot machines inside the second VIP room at Beggar’s Berth

