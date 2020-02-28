Baldur’s Gate 3 Turn-Based Combat Differs From Divinity: Original Sin, Here’s How

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be adopting turn-based combat, a first-ever for the franchise since the previous installments used real-time combat with pause instead. The mechanics of that turn-based combat, though, will be a bit different from what Larian Studios employed in the Divinity: Original Sin franchise.

The biggest change will be that turns are taken by parties instead of characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, all enemy characters will take their turns simultaneously before switching to all player characters to do the same.

In comparison, Divinity: Original Sin forced each character to complete their round of actions before cycling over to the next character. That meant taking five separate turns for five characters in a party. The different turn-based combat of Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow for additional strategic depth. Multiple characters, for example, can be moved around at once on the battlefield to either take hold of advantageous positions or pincer enemy movements.

“Combat works on a simultaneous turn-based method, which basically means it was their turn, it’s now my turn,” stated game director and CEO Swen Vincke at PAX East. “This is a change that we did to the system which leads to quite a lot of gameplay opportunities. It lets us do quite big battles, as you will see later.”.

However, the turn-based combat will not be forced on the players themselves. They can choose to disable the mode (or keep it) for the entire game. Baldur’s Gate 3 will present all kinds of difficult situations and some may warrant the turn-based scenario (or not) as an easier solution.

Larian Studios has also confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will have several companions to choose from, all of whom will be available for romantic adventures. Regardless of what race a particular companion belongs to, players will have the option to go all in for a romantic encounter provided that they choose the right dialogues and course of action.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains without a release date but should enter early access in late 2020. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist on Steam right now. More details have been promised by the developer soon.