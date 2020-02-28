Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 Released, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Ark Survival Evolved received Version 306.63. Take note that this is a server update only for PC. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 has quite a few bug fixes, improvements, and several adjustments. Something that stands out in the update is that they fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending.
This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 patch notes.
- Reduced high quality tier loot drop rate from missions by approximately 40%
- Changed ocean platforms to be Blueprints only in mission rewards (to prevent demolishing rewards for materials)
- Increased damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x
- Increased damage to insect swarms by Fire to 1.5x
- Reduced health of insect swarms by 50% in this Ark Survival Evolved update
- Reduced AoE damage on the tek cruise missle
- Reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle
- Fixed issue where insect swarms could attack through walls
- Fixed an issue with Megachelon (turtle) taming method
- Restricted cryo use and disabled building in the VR boss arena
- Fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending in this Ark Survival Evolved update
- Fixed several visual bugs with Magmasaur
- Fixed several visual bugs with Space Whale
- Fixed several bugs with the Ferox taming process
- You must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.
- Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out
- Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies
- Adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon in this Ark Survival Evolved update
- Fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker
- Fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node
- Restored Extinction Horde mode data
- Fixed some bugs which caused projectiles to not expire on clients
I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.