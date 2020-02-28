Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 Released, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Ark Survival Evolved received Version 306.63. Take note that this is a server update only for PC. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 has quite a few bug fixes, improvements, and several adjustments. Something that stands out in the update is that they fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 patch notes.

Reduced high quality tier loot drop rate from missions by approximately 40%

Changed ocean platforms to be Blueprints only in mission rewards (to prevent demolishing rewards for materials)

Increased damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x

Increased damage to insect swarms by Fire to 1.5x

Reduced health of insect swarms by 50% in this Ark Survival Evolved update

Reduced AoE damage on the tek cruise missle

Reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle

Fixed issue where insect swarms could attack through walls

Fixed an issue with Megachelon (turtle) taming method

Restricted cryo use and disabled building in the VR boss arena

Fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending in this Ark Survival Evolved update

Fixed several visual bugs with Magmasaur

Fixed several visual bugs with Space Whale

Fixed several bugs with the Ferox taming process

You must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.

Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out

Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies

Adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon in this Ark Survival Evolved update

Fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker

Fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node

Restored Extinction Horde mode data

Fixed some bugs which caused projectiles to not expire on clients

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.