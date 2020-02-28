Ark Genesis Tools and Weapons Guide

If you are an Ark Survival Evolved player, you will know about the recently released fourth DLC pack for it called ARK Genesis. This pack includes a bunch of new things in the game or I would say a lot of new things. Here we will discuss the new Ark Genesis Tools and Weapons that have been added to the game.

ARK Genesis Tools and Weapons

So ARK Genesis has a set of new items like consumable, Resources, Structures and many other things. Some notable things in all of those are new Weapons and Tools that this DLC brings. Here we have the list of all the new weapons and tools for you.

Mining Drill

This is a jack of all trades kind of a primary high level harvesting tool. This machine will harvest anything from almost any source. This thing uses a laser to drill at a single point and it also has a risk of overheating if you use it for too long. This is a gasoline powered tool with a weight of 20 kg and a stack size of 20.

The required level for this tool is 80 and crafting XP is 360XP and crafting time is 15s. The ingredients that are required to build this tool are:

132 × Polymer

482 × Metal Ingot

180 × Crystal

120 × Cementing Paste

36 × Black Pearl

You might not be able to get black pearls very easily nut all other materials are pretty easy to get and harvest. While for black pearls we recommend you to use hexagons to get them. The drill itself can harvest almost anything but do keep in mind that it has a small range.

Fish Net

This is another tool that you can see from the name is a fish net and obviously is used to catch fish. It is a available at level 6 and required crafting XP is just 2XP and crafting time is 5s. The required ingredients to build this fish net are:

10 × Thatch

3 × Stone

15 × Fiber

3 × Hide

The main plus point of the fishing over the fishing rod is that it does not require any bait to catch the fish. You just have to point to a fish and throw the net to catch the fish.

Tek Grenade Launcher

A very powerful weapon from the new DLC ARK Genesis, this grenade launcher can shoot many grenade types and can enable on-impact explosions. The weight of the weapon is 12 kg and the required crafting XP Is 360XP with crafting time of 15s. The items that are required to build this launcher are:

180 × Polymer

420 × Metal Ingot

180 × Crystal

40 × Element

80 × Black Pearl

60 × Electronics

You can get the black pearls easily the way it has been mentioned above.

Cruise Missile

This is a weapon from ARK Genesis DLC. This is a missile that can be fired from a Cruise Missile Launcher.

Tek Shoulder Cannon

This is a heavy duty primary weapon from the new DLC, ARK Genesis. It is powered by the Element and can be equipped as a shield. It has many patterns of shooting that you can choose from like normal, rapid, sniper and more. You can also set this cannon to automatic fire just like a turret.

Its weight is 15 kg and crafting XP is 100XP with crafting time of 5s. Following are the required items to build this massive weapon:

240 × Polymer

900 × Metal Ingot

240 × Crystal

100 × Element

100 × Black Pearl

Tek Claws

This works as a holographic low range melee weapon. The claws have a very low range but have high damage and can be used for chain attacks and as you hit the target more and more the speed and damage of the claws keep on increasing. They are also the only weapon in ARK that are capable of blocking. The weight is just 5 kg and 360XP is required for crafting with time of 15s. Following are the items required:

160 × Polymer

180 × Metal Ingot

184 × Crystal

28 × Element

52 × Black Pearl

Flaming Spear

This is another melee weapon of the game which can also be thrown with a very small range. Keep in mind that it can break during the use. The weight is 3 kg and 1.2XP is required XP. Following are the ingredients required:

8 × Wood

2 × Flint

12 × Fiber