Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 35584 Released, Auto-Scouting

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has received Update 35584. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 35584 is a massive update, as there are exciting new features, balance changes, and fixes for the game. Something that stands out in this patch is that a new feature is now available for your starting Scout: Auto-Scouting.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition celebrates the twentieth anniversary of one of the most popular and beloved strategy sagas of digital leisure, now presenting its graphics in 4K, remastering its audio and sound effects and launched with a new campaign called The Last Khans. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 35584.

Auto-Scouting

In this update, you’ll find a new feature available for your starting Scout: Auto-Scouting! When you enable ‘Auto-Scouting’ from the unit’s command interface, it will automatically send the Scout on the same scouting pattern used by the AI. You can easily take control back by disabling auto-scout or issuing a manual command, which will take priority over the automatic behavior.

Age of Empires Anniversary Event

We’re celebrating the second anniversary of the game this month, which means it’s time to don your best Stone Age garb for the AGE OF EMPIRES: DE ANNIVERSARY EVENT! Starting NOW through March 12, you can unlock and complete daily challenges to earn exclusive goodies to infuse some of that *classic* Age of Empires charm into Age of Empires II.

Here’s are some of the things you can unlock over the next few weeks:

New Profile Icons

Unique unit skins: including the classic Scout, Legion, and Priest

Introducing a new Cheat Code to bring the PHOTON MAN to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

The classic ♪ wololo ♪ chant for your Monks!

Player Reporting & Safety

Today’s build also includes a necessary safety tool for our community: Player Reporting. As we continue to support and grow the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition community, there will inevitably come those who strive only to disrupt others’ ability to play and enjoy the game.

While many of the most egregious cases are detected and blocked by the Xbox Live and Steam platforms, it’s up to the community to help maintain a safe and healthy space where automation cannot account for human “creativity.”

Here you will find the complete list of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Update 35584 patch notes. I remind you that Xbox Game Studios and Forgotten Empires’ Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition released on November 14, 2019 for PC.