Wreckfest February Update Released, Two Free New Tracks

Wreckfest has received its February Update. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Wreckfest February Update has new content, various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added two new tracks, Tribend (Speedway with 3 track variants) and Thunderbowl (Demolition Derby Arena).

Wreckfest is a wild driving game developed by Bugbear, a studio known for the Flatout saga. Mixing traditional driving with a casual touch and destruction events, this is considered the spiritual heir of Destruction Derby thanks to its system of damage and physical in cars and its great depth in mechanics. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wreckfest February Update.

2 free new tracks: Tribend Speedway and Thunderbow

PS4 Voice Chat added

Fixed “Reset Effect” setting title and description being switched.

Improved positional audio in Wreckfest.

Fixed missing Venom engine audio.

Improved engine audio volume balancing across different cars.

Stationary vehicles no longer repeatedly trigger the contact sound effect.

Digital clutch release is now not as penalizing when shifting sloppily.

First gear is now engaged during the race countdown, eliminating the unnecessary gear change when using automatic transmission and making the launch equal between fully automatic, manual and manual with clutch shifting modes.

When using shifting modes with automatic clutch, all cars now use the faster shifter profiles in order to make cars more equal in Wreckfest.

Exhaust backfire effect now works correctly when using upgrades from the Steel & Wheels pack.

Improved Hornet model, engine and suspension.

Raiden RS is now slightly weaker and maxes out slightly earlier performance-wise.

Here you will find the complete list of Wreckfest February Update patch notes. I remind you that Bugbear Entertainment and THQ Nordic’s Wreckfest released on June 14, 2018 for PC; and on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.