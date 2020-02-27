Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.7 Is Live, Small Hotfix

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has received Update 1.0.7. You can now download this hotfix on PC (Steam). You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.7 is quite a small hotfix, as they only resolved a few issues. Something that stands out in this hotfix is that Sacred Grounds now only tick 2 times per second instead of 3 and Winter’s Grasp now doesn’t gain Cooldown Reduction per level.

This is a role-playing game with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special progression system. This title takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.7 patch notes.

Hello everyone, we’re applying a small hotfix to resolve a few issues. Thank you for your support!

Bulwark of Dawn: “Sacred Grounds” now only tick 2 times p/sec instead of 3.

Winter’s Grasp now doesn’t gain Cooldown Reduction per level.

The Korean font has been improved for better readability.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6 has various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue preventing the stack number of items placed in the trade window to display correctly and they removed unused cosmetic slots.

I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC.