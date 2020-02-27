Leah is one of the 12 individuals that you can marry in Stardew Valley. She can be known as the main romance option in the game as most players decide to have Leah as their wife and that is a result of various reasons. In this Stardew Valley Leah Gifts guide we will show you how to successfully romance Leah.

The first is that she is quite nice and sweet and looks extremely adorable. She is additionally energetic about art so that is a big plus. She lives very near to your farm and can regularly be found a couple of feet from your farm as her cottage is right beneath Marnie’s ranch.

Leah is a forager by profession however couldn’t imagine anything better than to turn into an artist despite the fact that she is too modest to even consider showing anybody her works of art.

Stardew Valley Leah Gifts

Leah’s schedule changes in accordance with the seasons simply like everybody in Stardew Valley

Spring

On Monday you can find her in Pierre’s shop at 12:30pm. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday you can find her in Cindersap forest at the lake at 3:00pm. She will spend her time drawing pictures. She arrives home at 8:40pm. On Friday and Saturday she leaves her home and get to the saloon at 5:20pm. She leaves saloon at 11:40pm and arrives home at 1:00am. She usually stays at home if it is raining though.

Summer

You can find her in Pierre’s store yet again on Monday at 12:30pm. On Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday though you will find her at the beach where she will be painting at 2:00pm. On Friday and Saturday she leaves her home and get to the saloon at 5:20pm. She leaves saloon at 11:40pm and arrives home at 1:00am. In summer, if it is raining you can find Leah at the Stardrop Saloon.

Autumn

On Monday you can find her in Pierre’s shop at 12:30pm. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday you can find her in Cindersap forest at the lake at 3:00pm. She will spend her time drawing pictures. She arrives home at 8:40pm. On Friday and Saturday she leaves her home and get to the saloon at 5:20pm. She leaves saloon at 11:40pm and arrives home at 1:00am.

Winter

On Monday you can find her in Pierre’s shop at 12:30pm.She arrives home at 6:30pm. On all other days of the week she get to the saloon at 5:30pm and arrives back home at 1:00am.

Leah loves Salad, Goat Cheese, Truffle, Stir Fry, Poppyseed Muffin, Wine and Vegetable Medley.She likes Driftwood, Chanterelle, Dandelion, Common Mushroom, Morel, Daffodil, Hazelnut, Purple Mushroom, Holly, Spring Onion, Leek, Snow Yam, Winter Root, Wild Horseradish, all Eggs, all Fruits, all Minerals, all Milk, Gems and all the items in the Universal Loves and Likes categories.

Leah hates Fried Egg, Carp Surprise, Pink Cake, Cookie, Ice Cream, Tortilla, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, Seaweed, Pancakes, Bread, Pizza, Hashbrowns, Void Egg as well as any items from the Universal Hates or Dislikes categories

Leah’s Heart Events

At 2 hearts: Go to Leah’s home and you will find her working. She will ask you a question, so don’t pick “may I have a kiss”: it’s dreadful. Rather, recommend she can sell art online or have an art show here in the town.

At 4 hearts: Back at Leah’s home, you will find her having an argument with an ex via phone. Respond to her inquiry with “No, it must be done” or “No, and your ex seems like an idiot”, in any case your friendship will endure.

At 6 hearts: At your farm, Leah gives you a present she made.

At 7 hearts: This triggers in Spring, Summer, or Autumn. Head to Marnie’s farm when she is outside her home and assist her reach some fruit.

At 8 hearts: She will invite you to her art show. Head there somewhere in the range of 3 and 5pm to trigger it. It does not activate in Winter, however: you’ll need to hold up until Spring. On the off chance that you recommended she should sell her work online, simply head to her home when she’s in to start it.

At 10 hearts: Go to Marine’s farm after 11am. You can go on a picnic with her, until her ex turns up. you will meet her ex and you get the chance to punch them.

At 14 hearts: Leaving the farmhouse somewhere in the range of 5 and 8:20am on a sunny day that is not a Sunday or in Winter. You will have one event at that point, and one on the following sunny day in case, if you go to the forest somewhere between 11:30, am and 2pm. Pick your favorite style of painting and you’ll even be let free on the canvas yourself.