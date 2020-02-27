Samurai Shodown Update 1.60 Is Out, Mina Majikina

Samurai Shodown has received Update 1.60. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that Samurai Shodown Update 1.60 has fixed a few minor issues, features, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new DLC character called Mina Majikina; and they also resolved an issue with the Galford Machine Gun Dog.

Samurai Shodown is the latest installment of the popular SNK fighting video game saga that began in 1993 and is one of the most important genre myths. Set in Feudal Japan, the game proposes a constant battle between ninjas and samurai in 3D and with a more complex and special technical section than ever, all without betraying the original concept of the classic video game. Below you will find the complete list of Samurai Shodown Update 1.60 patch notes.

A new DLC character (MINA MAJIKINA) was added.

Fixed other minor issues and features.

Galford Machine Gun Dog – Resolved an issue where under certain conditions, KOing an opponent while they’re being hit with Galford’s Machine Gun Dog attack resulted in standing instead of falling over.

Although SNK and Athlon have tried to keep the gameplay close to the roots of the series, new adjustments and elements have been included, which is as spectacular as different from the previous incarnations of the game. In fact, Samurai Shodown also includes devastating moves and movements that are capable of taking away much of your lives in the game.

I remind you that SNK Corporation and Athlon Games’ Samurai Shodown released on June 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; on November 19, 2019 for Google Stadia; and on February 25, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.