Post Scriptum Update 2.0.375.13515 Is Out, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Post Scriptum has received Update 2.0.375.13515. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Post Scriptum Update 2.0.375.13515 has some bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they reintroduced sections to the Skirmish gamemode based on your feedback and they fixed Lebel rifle now holding 8 rounds instead of 10.

Post Scriptum is a WWII first-person shooter that mostly focuses on teamwork. Here you will find yourself running into a hail of bullets, hunker down in trenches and through yourself at the enemy until they give way. Below you will find the complete list of Post Scriptum Update 2.0.375.13515 patch notes.

Added sections to the skirmish game mode [Community Feedback]

Fixed slow ads and auto lowering in all Skirmish maps

Fixed Spawn protection on all Skirmish maps

Fixed river not damaging vehicles in Driel

Fixed M7 grenade launcher equip animation playing even when the weapon is empty

Fixed French rifles stopping ADS when bolting

Fixed Lebel rifle now holding 8 rounds instead of 10.

Fixed French AT Mine 1936 LAT item name.

More consistent naming for US, FR, UK and GER weapons and items [Community Feedback]

I remind you that Periscope Games and Offworld Industries’ Post Scriptum released on August 9, 2018 for PC.