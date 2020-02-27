Playstation 5 Adaptive Triggers Are Possible Through New Magnetic Fluid

One of the many things that players might notice when playing their Playstation 5 is the triggers. The Playstation 5 adaptive triggers will apparently be able to adjust their feedback through the application of a new magnetic fluid, which will help them to have a variety of resistances depending on the in-game situation.

Many different kinds of quick-time-events in video games rely on you to either hit a button or hold it down, and one of those many buttons is, of course, the triggers. While currently on the Playstation 4 the triggers will go down the same way no matter the context, the Playstation 5 is different.

With the help of the new magnetic fluid, called SoftMRF, the Playstation 5 adaptive triggers would now have a variety of different speeds when you pull them depending on the context. When a magnetic field is generated, the viscosity of the magnetic fluid itself changes, making it easier or harder to pull the triggers.

These sorts of contexts can range from a quicktime event using the triggers to various different kinds of gun in a shooter, where you can tell which is which by how difficult it is to pull the trigger down. But these are only some of the different ways that the triggers can be utilized.

There hasn’t been any actual confirmation in regards to whether or not the Playstation 5 adaptive triggers will actually be a part of the console, since Sony hasn’t given any sort of reveal date for the console, but there is precedent for it.

Sony has, for instance, previously used magnetic fluid in some speakers. But we’ll have to wait for that ever-elusive reveal event to actually find out what the Playstation 5 will have as features, and whether adaptive triggers will be a part of it when it actually does come out in the holidays of this year.