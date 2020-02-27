Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Is Out, The Silk Road Continues

Payday 2 has received its Cartel Business Update. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Payday 2 Cartel Business Update is filled to the brim with loot and goodies. Something that stands out in this patch is that there is heisting, guns, suits and much much more for you to explore. There’s also action and tension waiting for you on CrimeNet.

After the success of the original thanks to its proposal, which puts you in the shoes of some robbers and forced you to collaborate with other players to get out of the different robberies, Overkill tried their luck again with a sequel, which is very continuous in its approach, it is also ambitious, varied, long, and fun. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Payday 2 Cartel Business Update.

The San Martín Bank Heist

Our favorite heisters are enjoying their stay south of the border but this time an old friend has a task for them. Vlad wants you to steal some precious treasures hidden in a bank vault. He prefers the thrill of going in loud through the front door, gun drawn and masks on. But if you want to take the sneakier route in Payday 2, there are other options available. Just be careful over there – don’t expect the Mexican police force to go easy on you, ‘cause they won’t.

New Full Auto Pistols

There has never before been so much bang for the buck in a weapon pack as with the Federales Weapon Pack, there’s a combined fire rate of 2851 rounds per minute across three pistols. With single and akimbo variants you will be able to black out the sun with flying helmets. The full auto pistol arsenal of Payday 2 just got a 300% increase in the number of weapons on offer. If you enjoy the sound of thousands of rounds echoing over the AO this is the DLC for you.

New Outfits

Music and clothing are two of the most powerful statements of personal style and belief one can make in Payday 2. From the Hippies in the 60s, fighting against warmongering politicians, to the Punk Rockers in the 70s, smashing guitars over the head of capitalism, or rappers busting rhymes against oppression.

And some people simply prefer an orchestra mixed with gunfire and explosions, wandering the Earth with a gun in one hand and a trumpet in the other, looking for wrongs to make right. They have been effective avenues for informing society at large if you play by the rules or not – a sure way to either show your conformity or to say “FUCK YOU!” to the establishment.

Here you will find the complete list of Payday 2 Cartel Business Update patch notes. I remind you that Overkill Software and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.