More PSVR 2 Controller Patents Surface

Sony has been granted multiple patents for virtual reality controllers that minutely differ in design but are pretty much assumed to be for the new PlayStation Virtual Reality 2 (PSVR 2) controllers slated to release sometime after PlayStation 5 launches — perhaps in late 2021.

The first patent outlines a controller device that detects the movement of a hand. With multiple sensory units, the device can separately track the proximity or contact of each finger and output signals to the “home-use game machine” — PSVR 2 — accordingly. The published design is fairly similar to current virtual reality controllers where the user slips their hand through a strap and wraps their fingers around the back of the device for better grip.

The patent can be taken as another indication that Sony will be implementing finger-tracking into the new motion controllers for its upcoming PSVR 2 headset.

The second patent, granted earlier in the month, outlines another controller device for PSVR 2 with multiple sensory units that detect the movement of a hand. Like the first aforementioned patent, the second one also tracks the proximity or contact of each finger. However, the published design varys.

The distance between adjacent sensors can be changed for one. Secondly, Sony wants the new PSVR 2 controllers to “efficiently specify the state of the thumb” with a limited number of sensors.

Sony has been filing several virtual reality-related patents over the past months. In another one, for example, the company showed interest in using eye-tracking to initiate a chat with other players in virtual reality environments. The patent was most probably for PSVR 2 and aims to have players just look at other in-game characters in their eyes to start a chat session.

Last week, Japan Display Inc. announced the mass production of a new high pixel density LCD display for virtual reality headsets. Since the conglomerated was created by Sony, alongside Toshiba and Hitachi, the likelihood of PSVR 2 featuring these new displays can hardly be overlooked.

The new display will feature a 1600 x 1600 resolution per eye and be clocked at 120Hz. The 2.1-inch 1058 ppi panel will in addition boast a 4.5 ms response time, global blinking backlights, and a brightness of 430 nits. The last display from JDI for virtual reality headsets was larger at 3.25 inches but with a lower pixel density of 1,001 ppi. The panel, which was 2,160 × 2,432 resolution and also clocked at 120Hz, did however boast a lower latency of 2.2 ms.