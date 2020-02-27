Leaked Baldur’s Gate 3 Screenshots Look Amazing

Baldur’s Gate 3 looks absolutely stunning! Earlier today, a dozen screenshots were leaked online that showcase the combat system and dialogue screens. Both areas have gone through a massive improvement when compared with the older installments. Fair to say, no one was expecting Baldur’s Gate 3 to look so modern. Larian Studios has really outdone itself here — based on the impressive screenshots — which is high praise for the developer behind the Divinity: Original Sin franchise, one of the best role-playing experiences to appear in recent years.

Larian Studios is expected to showcase Baldur’s Gate 3 gameplay for the first time at PAX East on the weekend. The leaked screenshots were probably taken from that very footage. The live stream will start on February 27 at 12:30 PST, 15:30 EST, and 20:30 GMT. Make sure to tune in via the official Larian Studios’ YouTube channel.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was only announced a few months ago. The only tid bits available right now is that the campaign will start from outside of the great city with players making their way inside. Only relevant sections will be accessible. Hence, you can forget about exploring the entire city. The leake screenshots suggest to be taking place in one of the starting areas.

Larian Studios is basing Baldur’s Gate 3 on the fifth edition of the Dungeons and Dragons ruleset, which means — of course — that the mind flayers are going to make an appearance. The ancient and terrifying force in the Dungeons and Dragons universe usually reside in the Underdark and can take over the minds of other sentient beings. The mind flayers are now looking to restore their empire and that naturally bores bad news for the local populace.

In a recent interview, CEO Swen Vincke stated that Baldur’s Gate 3 is being developed to give a feel of how it’s like sitting at a table when playing Dungeons and Dragons with open rulebooks in-front. The process of translating an authentic Dungeons-and-Dragons experience into a game was actually quite challenging. The amount of development risks taken so far might be more than what people would expect on average, said Vincke.

There’s no word on a release date yet. Larian Studios is the type to do information reveals when sizable portions of the game are complete. Hence, it’s going to be a while before the public starts seeing and knowing about Baldur’s Gate 3, which also means that the sequel isn’t close to release. Those interested can add Baldur’s Gate 3 to their wishlist on Steam right now. The game will be entering earlly access at some point in the coming months.