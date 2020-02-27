How to Get Heavy Sniper and Rapid Fire SMG In Fortnite Season 2

Fortnite Season 2 is nearly a week old, but players are still finding some new locations to explore and secrets under the surface. Some of the new locations around the map are obvious, and players have had enough time to work out all of the mythic weapon locations. We’re taking a look at where and how to get Heavy Sniper Rifle and Rapid Fire SMG in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

These are both really strong weapons, so seeking them out is a good idea when heading into a game. You can’t guarantee that you will get one of these every single time, but you have a high likelihood of obtaining them if you know where to go!

The reason that the Rapid-Fire SMG is so rare is because of the lack of phone booths in most of these places.

So you must be thinking where to head on to grab these weapons. Don’t worry we are here to make your life easy by giving you the tips. So let us get on to that path straight forward.

The Rapid-Fire SMG appears to be a rarer drop that seems to be isolated to the unnamed ‘Safe Houses’. You can grab it in the Pleasant Park underground, a small house north of Holly Hedges, FN Radio (near Craggy Cliffs), the gas station near Frenzy Farm, and the underground base near Lazy Lake.

Other than that you will want to go is any area that spawns Henchmen and ID Scanner Chests. If Henchmen are spawning in the area, then there’s most likely going to be an ID Scanner Chest.

You can open these chests and find three weapons that can seemingly only be found in these chests. You can get the

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Rapid Fire SMG

It appears that it’s somewhat random, you won’t always get the desired gun out of them.

You can head to any of the new major POIs like The Shark, The Yacht, The Grotto, The Rig, and The Agency. There are also smaller spots that are located around the map in lesser-known areas!

Once you’re there, you’ll need to deal with Henchmen, so make sure to have weaponry.

Now, there are two ways to open these chests:

One is you can knock down a Henchman and carry them over to the chest and scan them. This will unlock the chest and give you the loot.

The other way to do it is to find a nearby phone booth and get a disguise. You can then just scan yourself and open the chest that way. You can find phone booths very close to all of these locations. It’s probably the safer option, but if you fire your weapon at all you will lose your disguise.

If you struggle to find the chest, you can shake down one of the Henchmen and icons will show up. Look for the treasure chest icon, that’s the one you want.

Again, you might not get the Heavy Sniper Rifle or Rapid-Fire SMG out of the chest every time, but this seems to be the only way to get them at the moment at a high rate!