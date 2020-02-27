Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.56 Is Live, New Vehicles And Rounds

Gran Turismo Sport has received Update 1.56. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4. You will find that Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.56 received three new vehicles and, in addition, seven new rounds have been added to the GT League. Something that stands out in this update is that they added the Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 2010. This is a pure racing machine!

This is the newest installment of the famous series of driving and simulation titles for PlayStation 4. Polyphony Digital has maintained the classic gameplay of the saga, offering loads of vehicles, circuits and tracks, and a renewed graphic section. In addition, a livery editor, more complete social options and support for images up to 4K resolution have been included. Below you will find the complete list of Gran Turismo Sport Update 1.56 patch notes.

An update has been released. The following is a list of the main features introduced. Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy the game!

New Vehicles

As you can see in the Gran Turismo Sport video above and in the list below, three new vehicles are now available for your driving and racing enjoyment.

Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 2010

Fiat 500 1.2 8V Lounge SS 2008

Nissan 180SX Type X 1996

New Rounds

In addition to the above three new vehicles in Gran Turismo Sport, seven new rounds are added in the GT League.

Beginner League: 2 new rounds added to the FR Challenge

2 new rounds added to the FR Challenge Amateur League: 2 new rounds added to the Group 3 Cup

2 new rounds added to the Group 3 Cup Professional League: 2 new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup

2 new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup Endurance League: 1 new round added to X2019 Competition Endurance Series

Penalty

The Gran Turismo Sport developers corrected an error where a collision penalty was being issued even when the “Side Contact Penalty” of the lobby penalty settings was disabled. They also adjusted the threshold values for penalties given when someone is pushed out.

I remind you that Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo Sport released on October 17, 2017 for PlayStation 4.