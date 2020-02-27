Controversial Fortnite Weapon Rumored To Return After Update

Epic Games have pulled a multitude of weapons over time from the famous vault in Fortnite. Rumors suggest that a controversial Fortnite weapon may be making its way back after an upcoming update.

Epic Games recently released Season 2 Chapter 2 of Fortnite and it brought several improvements and changes to the renowned Battle Royale game. Following that the Fortnite devs also released a minor update 2.58. This update fixed aim assist and other issues. The rumor mill has churned out another morsel which suggests that the Guided Missile Launcher may return from the vault.

Fortnite has a massive arsenal of unique and deadly weapons. Epic Games have introduced many weapons to the game in recent years and also vaulted a lot of them. Weapons in the vault have a chance of returning but they mostly collect dust. Although, Fortnite’s developers have been known to pull out old weapons from the vault for matches and the creative mode.

Dataminers have dug out evidence that the “Guided Missile is back in the game files”. As of right now, the weapon isn’t available in the game but the files suggest that it will be soon. It could be that the Guided Missile will return for the creative mode only.

When this weapon was first introduced to Fortnite, the problems with it were endless. Epic Games removed the Guided Missile then nerfed it and then removed it from the game for good. This weapon was so ridiculously overpowered that you could use it to blow up players in an instant. On top of that, players could ride the Guided Missile to reach their desired destination across the map.

The return of this weapon could only spell chaos and disaster for Fortnite. On the other hand, it could give us a good time in creative mode. Casual Fortnite players may find it hilarious and entertaining to ride a missile during the game. It definitely doesn’t have a place in a competitive environment but the controversial Fortnite weapon can be loads of fun in casual games.

Fortnite is a free to play Battle Royale game and is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.