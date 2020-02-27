Fortnite Update 2.59 Released, Stability Fixes

Fortnite received Update 2.59. You can download the latest Fortnite patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.59 is quite a small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note, so don’t get too hyped up for any other improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they only made a few stability fixes.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of Fortnite Update 2.59 patch notes.

12.00.1 Release: Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

A few days ago the developers released another important update. You will find that Update 2.58 has a few important fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed issue with aim assist performing inconsistently and they fixed issue with losing controller input in Maya’s Upgrade Vault. They also fixed an issue with Corrupted Scratch Outfit style showing no corruption in Lobby.

I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.