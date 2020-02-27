You Can Get Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC By Eating Chocolate Bars

If you are someone who loves chocolate and the Final Fantasy games, you are in for a treat, literally. It looks like you can get the Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC by feasting on some chocolate bars.

If you thought that you could buy the upcoming FFVII Remake DLC in the traditional manner, you were wrong. A new Butterfinger Final Fantasy VII offer will let you get the add ons for the game if you buy some chocolate bars. Keep in mind that only a select few bars are associated with the promotion so don’t go on a buying spree just yet.

People need to purchase at least two bars at a time to get one add-on. The related chocolate bars are from Baby Ruth, Crunch Bars, and Butterfinger. You will have to email a copy of the purchase receipt to be eligible for the DLC. Square Enix and Butterfinger have definitely come up with a unique way of selling both their products.

Keep in mind that this offer will last between March 3 to May 14. Any bars bought before and after then will only serve to please your taste buds and fill your stomach. Let’s take a look at the details of the Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC promotion.

Midgar Bangle: You can get 100,000 offer items if you buy 2 bars.

Shinra Bangle: You can get 50,000 offer items if you buy 4 bars.

Corneo’s Armlet: You can get 50,000 offer items if you buy 6 bars.

Superstar Belt: You can get 25,000 offer items if you buy eight bars.

Mako Crystal: You can get 25,000 offer items if you purchase 10 bars.

With the release of the game almost a month away, the promotion will surely hype up the game in a profound fashion. Thankfully this offer isn’t anything like the loot boxes and microtransactions in games. It is a cumulative promo so you will get what you pay for.

You can redeem the items via codes on the PlayStation store when the Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on April 10. This offer is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth all the while getting you, expansions for the game.