Dota 2 Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010) Released, Improvements And Adjustments

Dota 2 has received Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010). You can now find this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Dota 2 Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010) has a few improvements and adjustments to some items and heroes. Something that stands out in this patch is that the bracer’s magic resistance is reduced from 5% to 4% and Lifestealer’s Base attack speed is reduced from 140 to 130.

Ice Frog and Valve joined forces to create the second installment of Dota. Keeping the more than one hundred heroes of the original adventure, the game takes a turn betting on the Source engine. This is a free to play game where real-time strategy and fantasy stands out as the essential ingredients. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dota 2 Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010).

Batrider: Flamebreak burn duration reduced from 4/5/6/7 to 2/4/6/8

Flamebreak burn duration reduced from 4/5/6/7 to 2/4/6/8 Enchantress: Impetus manacost increased from 40/45/50/55 to 65

Impetus manacost increased from 40/45/50/55 to 65 Huskar: Strength gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.2

Strength gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.2 IO: Overcharge regen from 0.55/0.7/0.85/1% to 0.5/0.6/0.7/0.8%

Overcharge regen from 0.55/0.7/0.85/1% to 0.5/0.6/0.7/0.8% Lifestealer: Base attack speed reduced from 140 to 130. Base damage reduced by 3

Base attack speed reduced from 140 to 130. Base damage reduced by 3 Nyx Assassin: Impale duration reduced from 1.6/2/2.4/2.8 to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6

Impale duration reduced from 1.6/2/2.4/2.8 to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6 Puck: Waning Rift cast range reduced from 350 to 275 in this Dota 2 patch.

Waning Rift cast range reduced from 350 to 275 in this Dota 2 patch. Slardar: Bash of the Deep damage reduced from 60/115/170/225 to 50/100/150/200. Guardian Sprint now has a 25 manacost. Corrosive Haze reduced from 10/15/20 to 8/13/18

Bash of the Deep damage reduced from 60/115/170/225 to 50/100/150/200. Guardian Sprint now has a 25 manacost. Corrosive Haze reduced from 10/15/20 to 8/13/18 Snapfire: Firesnap Cookie stun duration reduced from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 1.6/1.8/2/2.2. Mortimer Kisses damage reduced from 200/300/400 to 160/240/320

Firesnap Cookie stun duration reduced from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5 to 1.6/1.8/2/2.2. Mortimer Kisses damage reduced from 200/300/400 to 160/240/320 Timbersaw: Reactive Armor bonus armor per stack reduced from 1/1.1/1.2/1.3 to 0.9/1/1.1/1.2 in this Dota 2 patch.

Reactive Armor bonus armor per stack reduced from 1/1.1/1.2/1.3 to 0.9/1/1.1/1.2 in this Dota 2 patch. Tiny: Grow armor reduced from 10/18/26 to 10/16/22. Toss cast range reduced from 1000/1100/1200/1300 to 850/1000/1150/1300

Grow armor reduced from 10/18/26 to 10/16/22. Toss cast range reduced from 1000/1100/1200/1300 to 850/1000/1150/1300 Void Spirit: Movement speed reduced from 305 to 300

Here you will find the complete list of Dota 2 Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010) patch notes. I remind you that Valve’s Dota 2 released on July 9, 2013 for PC.