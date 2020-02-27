Deep Rock Galactic 2nd Anniversary Update Is Live, Party Hat

Deep Rock Galactic received its 2nd Anniversary Update You can download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Deep Rock Galactic 2nd Anniversary Update is quite a small update to remind us all that the game has been in orbit for two years. Something that stands out in this patch is that every dwarf will receive a unique two-year party hat that will be available for at least a week.

This is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find the complete list of Deep Rock Galactic 2nd Anniversary Update patch notes.

So, we’ve just released a small update to remind us all that Deep Rock Galactic has been in orbit for two years. Like last year, Management has dressed up the Space Rig, and every dwarf will receive a unique Year Two Party Hat. And you can claim this for all your classes with one easy click! The 2-Year Party Hat will be available for at least a week. In addition to this, Bosco now has Paintjobs to unlock in addition to Frameworks, to celebrate the little drone’s importance to the operation. Owners of the Supporter Upgrade will receive a special Gilded Paintjob for him, and all players will gain access to four additional new Paintjobs as they upgrade Bosco: Abyssal Frost, Scorched, Corporate Mint, and Primal Blood.

New: 2-Year Party Hat claimable for all in the Space Rig

2-Year Party Hat claimable for all in the Space Rig New: Space Rig party celebration

Space Rig party celebration New: Gilded Bosco Paintjob added to Supporter Upgrade

Gilded Bosco Paintjob added to Supporter Upgrade New: 4 Paintjobs added to Bosco’s Mastery bar

4 Paintjobs added to Bosco’s Mastery bar Fixed: Added final countdown to Iron Will Activation, when the entire team is down

Added final countdown to Iron Will Activation, when the entire team is down Fixed: Fixed potential crash in Deep Rock Galactic

Fixed potential crash in Deep Rock Galactic Fixed: Made mission select monitors work on client + late join

Made mission select monitors work on client + late join Fixed: Fixed Dash sound activation being too loud

I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.