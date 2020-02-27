Dead Cells Update 1.14 Released, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Dead Cells has received Update 1.14. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that Dead Cells Update 1.14 has quite a few bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the issue with Ninja skin’s messed colors; and made improvements to the carnivorous plant and Blowgunner AI.

Dead Cells is a “roguelike” video game developed by Motion Twin that unites several common elements in different genres of video games under a very demanding joint mechanics, betting on the classic ingredients of 2D ‘metroidvanias. This is a game that will always present fun and different obstacles. Below you will find the complete list of Dead Cells Update 1.14 patch notes.

DLC Fix: The Gardener dropping infinite keys and blueprints

The Gardener dropping infinite keys and blueprints Fix: Blowgunner error

Blowgunner error Fix: Ninja skin had messed colors

Ninja skin had messed colors Fix: Custom mode crashes

Custom mode crashes DLC Change: Change dlc doors generation

Change dlc doors generation Fix: Game sometimes crashed while loading save file in Dead Cells.

Game sometimes crashed while loading save file in Dead Cells. UI: Removed modal window explaning the old save will not be accessible once upgraded to new game version.

Removed modal window explaning the old save will not be accessible once upgraded to new game version. DLC: Glow lamps and transitions level rework

Glow lamps and transitions level rework DLC: Make mushroom bois rollage when launched

Make mushroom bois rollage when launched DLC: After teleport, friendly Hardy will follow the hero

After teleport, friendly Hardy will follow the hero Fix: ShareComboWeapon

ShareComboWeapon DLC Fix: Using Grenade on Mama tick does not lock hero anymore.

Using Grenade on Mama tick does not lock hero anymore. Fix: Smoke bomb damages should not be melee

Smoke bomb damages should not be melee Fix: Carnivorous plant improvements

Carnivorous plant improvements Improvements: Blowgunner AI has been improved

Blowgunner AI has been improved Fix: Fugitives hovering above ground

I remind you that Motion Twin’s Dead Cells released on August 7, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.