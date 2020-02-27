Breath Of The Wild 2 Has New Alleged Gameplay Details

One of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch is the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Now, a recent Breath of the Wild 2 leak has supposedly revealed new details about the game.

Nintendo announced the sequel to the first Breath of the Wild game at E3 2019. The video game company only let out a few hints regarding the upcoming sequel via various job openings. However, a leak that just surfaced on Reddit may have some insight into the game. This Reddit user called BobisTheWise claims that his friend has tons of new info on the game.

According to this friend, Breath of the Wild 2 will be “dark for a Zelda game”. The tone of the game will supposedly be a bit more serious than The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. This Breath of the Wild 2 leak also suggests that Link’s story will be akin to a “Shakespearean tragedy”. According to the leak, the character called Hylian will be a mentor to Link. His will be temporarily called Tybalt in the game and is said to be a brave and heroic man.

The game will allegedly have flashbacks focused on the slaughter of Gerudo citizens at the hands of Tybalt. This friend suggests that Ganon appears as a young child and witnessed his mother’s murder. Tybalt supposedly ends up sacrificing himself and both Zelda and Link watch.

According to this Breath of the Wild 2 leak, there will be 75 new shrines in the game along with 6-7 dungeons. One of these shrines allegedly presents a “spot the difference” type of puzzle game. The goal will be to put the room back the way it was first shown according to the leak.

The leak also expands on the antagonists of the game. This friend suggests that they will be a ” wayward group of Gannon’s followers”. The group can be classified as a cult and their purpose is to revive Ganondorf. They will supposedly achieve that by acquiring something unknown from Link.

This group is different from the Yiga clan that was present in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This alleged Cult and the Yigas are apparently at odds with one another. The friend who is the source of the leak suggested that the Cult may actually be the Zonai for BOTW 1.

Now, let’s take a step back because this is a lot of information to digest. To top it all off, this friend seems highly unreliable and the leak isn’t even coming directly from the poster on Reddit. This should definitely be taken by a huge grain of salt. With all that being said, it will be interesting to see if some parts of the leak actually turn out to be true but don’t hold your breath on that one.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 does not have an official release date yet. We recently heard rumors that claimed that the next game would be titled The Legend of Zelda: Bond of the Triforce.

Ever since the announcement of the game all we have been getting are rumors. Fans are expecting a Nintendo Direct that can give us some official news. Hopefully, Nintendo delivers on that front and at least gives us an official release date for the game.