Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6 Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has received Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6 has various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue preventing the stack number of items placed in the trade window to display correctly.

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is a role-playing video game with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special evolution and progression system. The title of WOLCEN Studios takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6.

Hello everyone, We’ve worked on a lot of bug fixing this week but there is one we would like to talk about specifically before you read the patch notes. We know that you appreciate the possibility to change Unique items into legendary items and to craft them, however, we have to remove these possibilities for the moment. We are definitely not against implementing it as a feature in the future, we find the possibilities that it offers interesting, but we want to spend time in designing it so the system works and is properly integrated with the rest of the game. We will also implement a new power tier of uniques for the end-game progression with better raw values in a future patch, we are aware that aside from a few exceptions, Uniques are currently not competitive for high-end content. Thank you for your support and for your feedback!

Fixed Korean localization

Fixed a game-breaking event at the beginning of Chapter III.

Character incorrect gold values and Primordial Affinity resulting from bug exploits have been restored to a normal value.

Fixed an exploit allowing players to stack temporary productivity bonuses.

It is now impossible to put a Unique item into the Transmutation Forge or Dark Market item upgrade projects. Unique items that have been transformed this way prior to the update have been reset. If you already had a pending project with a Unique item in it, you will receive a legendary item but it will be updated after you reconnect in the game.

Fixed issues happening when quickly switching from online to offline in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Fixed one issue causing unlocked cosmetics to reset. We found another one so a reset can unfortunately still happen, but it will be much less frequent. We’re working on a fix.

Removed the ability to unstack items from the trade window.

Fixed a bug leading the player to turn very slowly after leaving a secondary dungeon.

Fixed the Force Shield network synchronization and several related bugs.

Fixed an issue where explosive barrels appeared to pass through the Force Shield.

Fixed an issue with globes appearing to give too much Force Shield when picked up.

Fixed an issue with Primordial Essence network synchronization when using the Parallel Convergence skill from the Aspect of Infinity in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Fixed a bug preventing players from interacting with the personal stash directly after talking to a merchant.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent display of Force Shield value in character sheet detail panel when equipping and unequipping items and gems.

Fixed an issue preventing the stack number of items placed in the trade window to display correctly.

Removed unused cosmetic slots displayed in several game resolutions.

Here you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.5 & 1.0.6 patch notes. I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC.