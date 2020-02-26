Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.2 Is Live, Changes And Bug Fixes

Warcraft III Reforged has received Update 1.32.2. You can now download this patch on PC. You will find that Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.2 has some important changes and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where if a player quit multiple games and switched graphic settings, the user would get a “Match Found” but the game wouldn’t start.

Warcraft III Reforged is the latest version of the acclaimed real-time strategy video game Warcraft III, a classic of the genre. In addition to offering a new graphic aspect according to the modern times, it includes a series of changes in mechanics to supposedly make the title more enjoyable. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.2.

Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.

The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.

Fixed multiple campaign missions that had units appear invisible.

Multiple inventory issues have been fixed for the Rexxar campaign.

Fixed multiple bugs throughout the Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne Campaigns

Updated the cutscene cinematic panel to transition cleanly between conversations thanks to this Warcraft III Reforged patch.

Fixed issues making Twilight of the Gods in the Reforged campaign easier to complete than intended.

Tyrande’s inventory will no longer be absent on the Daughters of the Moon and The Awakening of Stormrage missions in the Classic campaign.

Fixed multiple missing assets that were impacting Custom Games.

The Custom Games list has been updated to better optimize searching thanks to this Warcraft III Reforged patch.

Fixed an issue where if a player quit multiple games and switched graphic settings, the user would get a “Match Found” but the game wouldn’t start.

The Female Demon Hunter now uniquely metamorphosizes to her own model.

Fixed an issue with Tranquil Paths where creeps were invisible.

Updated the Firelord’s Incinerate ability icon in Reforged. It can still be auto-cast as normal.

Guardian Golem now has an auto-attack impact sound.

Fixed an issue where the Blademaster was immune to non-magic abilities like Ensnare while using the Bladestorm ability.

Lady Vashj has a small update to her head to address her human ears.

Succubus models are now visually distinct in Warcraft III Reforged.

Fixed an issue where new Reforged death sounds were playing in Classic Mode.

Three maps have been temporarily removed from their respective map pools due to instability: Ruins of Stratholme (3v3), Banewood Bog LV (4v4), and Fountain of Manipulation (FFA). They may return once the issue has been resolved.

Warcraft III Reforged released on January 28, 2020 for PC and MacOS.