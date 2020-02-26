Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.47 Released, Age Of Rebellion

Star Wars Battlefront II has received Update 1.47. You can now download this patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.47 has seven Age of Rebellion Co-Op locations, two new Reinforcements in the form of the Ewok Hunter and ISB Agent, 4 new Blasters, 4 Capital Ships for Co-Op, Hero improvements, AI upgrades, and two new Heroes vs Villains maps.

This is the sequel to Star Wars: Battlefront, launched in 2015 and focused on offering us massive battles in the universe of the famous Lucasfilm galactic saga. This second part, continues betting on the online component, and has a campaign and multiplayer content based on all the films. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.47.

Co-Op is now available on the Age of Rebellion (Endor, Death Star II, Hoth, Yavin 4, Kessel and Tatooine – Mos Eisley and Jabba’s Palace), as well as on Age of Republic Capital Ships (Republic Attack Cruiser and Separatist Dreadnaught).

Two new Reinforcements, the Ewok Hunter for the Rebel Alliance and the ISB Agent for the Galactic Empire, are now available.

Heroes Vs. Villains is now available on MC85 Star Cruiser and Resurgent-class Star Destroyer.

Hero Showdown is now available in Star Wars Battlefront II on new maps (MC85 Star Cruiser, Resurgent-class Star Destroyer, Republic Attack Cruiser and Separatist Dreadnaught, Felucia).

New weapons for Trooper Classes (E-11D for Assault Troopers, T-21 for Heavy Troopers, DL-18 for Officers and Cycler Rifle for Specialists) are now able to be unlocked through Milestones.

Updated the default appearances for: Imperial Rocket Trooper, Rebel Rocket Jumper and Wookiee Warrior. Legacy appearances are available as unlocked alternatives.

Changes the map layout for improved Heroes Vs. Villains and Hero Showdown gameplay on Yavin 4 and Geonosis.

Vehicle units are added as AI players on certain maps on Instant Action (Geonosis, Kashyyyk, Naboo, Felucia, Ajan Kloss)

Friendly AI can spawn as Heroes on Instant Action in Star Wars Battlefront II.

Players can now spawn on AI as fellow squad members on Instant Action.

Various visual updates on the Scoreboard. Character levels are now shown on the scoreboard.

Major visual updates on the PC Chat window. The window is now positioned at the top right corner of tje screen and included in a vertical stack of three widgets: Network status, PC Chat, Kill and Event Log.

Here you will find the complete list of Star Wars Battlefront II Update 1.47 patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II released on November 17, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.