Square Enix Focusing Backwards Compatibility Over Next-Gen Exclusives

Square Enix will be prioritizing the backwards compatibility of next-generation consoles to reach a wider audience, at least for the near future. Rather than focus on releasing next-generation exclusives, the publisher will instead be bringing new offerings on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

While addressing investors in a recent financial call, Square Enix revealed that there are no current plans to work on any exclusive game for either a particular next-generation console or both next-generation platforms in general. Hence, the suggestion that upcoming games from the publisher will receive an update to run natively on the newer consoles. For the immediate future, cross-generation support is what Square Enix will be betting on.

The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles. It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, for example, will be releasing on PlayStation 4 in the coming months. When PlayStation 5 does roll out, Square Enix will be ensuring that Final Fantasy 7 Remake runs perfectly on the PlayStation 4 successor as well — perhaps with a few additional bells and whistles. Outriders, an intense and deep role-playing shooter, will be releasing for all current-generation and next-generation platforms in similar fashion.

Square Enix has refrained from announcing any other games in the works but that may change at E3 2020 in the summers. Whatever the publisher has in store for its players, it will definitely be in favor of current-generation platforms. That may prove limiting in the next couple of years as more and more developers begin to harness the powers of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but perhaps that is the basic idea. Square Enix may need that much time to roll out next-generation games. Hence, using the time in-between to capture a wider audience with re-releases via backwards compatibility.