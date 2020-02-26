SMITE Update 11.32 (7.2) Is Out, The Ascendant Warrior

SMITE has received Update 11.32 (7.2). You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that SMITE Update 11.32 (7.2) is quite a big update, as it has loads of bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new Chinese warrior called ‘Mulan – The Ascendant Warrior’. Mulan swings her sword with precision, striking twice and dealing damage to all enemies hit.

SMITE is a third-party MOBA game in which you embody the role of a mythological god/ess and make them fight on stage, using powers and tactics against other players and their armies. The players are grouped into two teams of between three and five people, and they will have to take down the rival army. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SMITE Update 11.32 (7.2).

Mulan – The Ascendant Warrior

Passive – Training Arc

Mulan utilizes a Sword, Spear and Bow with her abilities and can gain Skill towards them by damaging enemy gods. Her expertise in each weapon provides different bonuses in SMITE. Mulan also gains a buff every 10 seconds that reduces the cooldown of the next non-ultimate ability used by 2 seconds.

Sword Skill: 600, 2400, 6000 damage done

Spear Skill: 600, 2400, 6000 damage done

Bow Skill: 300, 700, 1500 damage done

Skill gain for Minions: 20%

Cross Strike

Mulan, The Ascendant Warrior, swings her sword with precision, striking twice and dealing damage to all enemies hit in SMITE.

Skilled – Mulan gains an Attack Speed increase after using this ability.

Adept – Mulan strikes a third time in a large cone in front of her.

Mastered – Mulan gains 5% Attack Speed.

Damage per Hit: 75/95/115/135/155 (+30% of your Physical Power)

Attack Speed: 25%

Duration: 4s

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12

Spear Thrust

Mulan, The Ascendant Warrior, brings forth her spear striking in front of her, dealing damage and slowing all enemies hit in SMITE.

Skilled – Mulan heals for up to 3 enemies hit.

Adept – Mulan strikes a second time further in front of her, dealing bonus damage if she hits the same enemy.

Mastered – Mulan gains 5% Power.

Damage per Hit: 120/155/190/225/260 (+35% of your Physical Power)

Slow: 30%

Duration: 2s

Heal: 15/30/45/60/75 (+10% of your Physical Power)

Bonus Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+15% of your Physical Power)

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70

Cooldown: 14

Some Key Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Victory Chests and Battle Chests were giving the wrong rewards (already fixed in live SMITE)

Fixed an issue where Odin bots were not scaling protections as intended

Fixed an issue where the Fire Giant was not using its latest bot version

Titan crystals now block all projectiles as if they were a normal solid wall

Adjusted geometry between the split mid harpy camps to be slightly more forgiving for players trying to blink or jump over

Fixed an issue where scoreboard art was missing when equipping the “Regal” HUD Skin

Fixed an issue where the PC Client UI looked strange on certain resolutions in SMITE

Fixed an issue where Announcer Packs audio could not be previewed in client

Console players using Keyboard and Mouse Mode should now have their keybindings properly saved after logging out and back in

Fixed an issue where selecting “Random” for the Global Emote item could cause players to have no Global Emote equipped

Fixed an issue where Spectator mode’s fast forward and rewind options menu was missing

Fixed an issue where certain environment assets were not properly loading when spectating Arena mode

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard could not be accessed through the escape menu when playing on PC in Gamepad mode

Here you will find the complete list of SMITE Update 11.32 (7.2) patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; August 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PS4; and February 18, 2019 for Switch.