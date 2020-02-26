Rainbow Six Siege May Go Free To Play According To Game Director

Free to play games have gotten more attention in the last few years than ever before. Usually, a game is expected to lack quality and content if it is free to play. However, it isn’t the case these days and it looks like Rainbow Six Siege may adapt the free to play model in the future.

Right now, there are multiple ways you can spend money in Rainbow Six Siege. The game requires a minimum buy-in of $20 but cosmetics, annual passes, battle pass, and other things may gobble up more of your cash. These luxuries can cost up to $60 which is a lot more than the cost of the base game. The folks over at PC Gamer recently got the chance to sit down with Siege director Leroy Athanassoff at the Six Invitational 2020.

He was asked if Rainbow Six Siege may go free to play one day? Athanassoff was surprisingly open to the idea and stated that he wanted it to happen. According to him, most of Siege’s development team wants the game to go free to play but it is not up to them. This is what he said:

It’s a company decision. I think on the development team we want that at some point. We want the game to be accessible to everyone

The game director stated that you can’t simply change the price tag of the game. He continued:

You need certain features ready to be a good and successful free-to-play game,”

He explained that an important feature of a free to play game is to negate Smurfing. Smurfing occurs when players buy new accounts to play against less skilled players. It makes it harder for newer players to get into the game when they get stomped by smurfs. Even still, there isn’t a robust system that thwarts smurfing at this point.

Games like Apex Legends and Fortnite were free to play from the beginning. These are two of the most popular games right now. Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive followed suit and went free to play later on. We don’t know for a fact if Rainbow Six Siege may go free to play or not but the possibility is high. Taking the route that Dota 2 and CS: GO took may just be what the game needs in the future.