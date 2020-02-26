PS5’s Unannounced Features Are Exciting For Metro Exodus Dev

Recently, we have been getting a multitude of details regarding the PlayStation 5. According to Metro Exodus developer, Oles Shishkovstov, the PS5’s unannounced features reflect the console’s true power.

The CTO over at 4A Games, Oles Shishkovstov and his team seem to be focused on the capabilities of the next-gen console. As we get closer to the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the 4A Games CTO hints that the upcoming machines may surprise people.

The PS5 has been making a lot of headlines this year considering we officially know very little about it. We got a design leak that hinted at what the new Sony console could look like.

Rumors suggested that the next-gen console may resemble the PlayStation 5 devkit. Although the logo was replaced by a normal PlayStation console, later on, the original logo must have meant something.

The 4A CTO mostly talked about implementing the Ray Tracing technology into their upcoming games in the recent interview with Eurogamer.

According to him, their efforts have yielded fantastic results and we could see Ray Tracing becoming the norm very soon. However, at the tail end of the interview, he stated that he is ” more excited for not yet publicly revealed things.”

These PS5’s unannounced features and the statement by Shishkovstov is sure to get fans excited as well. Although, let us not forget that Sony is in a bit of a pickle at the moment. They are still unsure of the pricing of the next-gen console while it’s production cost was rumored to have increased.

Even still, a renowned Japanese analyst predicted that the upcoming Sony console will sell 6 million units by March 2021.

We know that the Xbox Series X is aiming for higher performance than the PlayStation 5. We recently found out that the Microsoft console will have 12 teraflops of power.

This news made PlayStation fans upset who still have no official news on the specs of the PS5. Oles Shishkovstov’s statement does provide hope that Sony’s next-gen console has surprises up its sleeve. Hopefully, these hidden features make the console competition more fierce between Sony and Microsft.