PlayStation 5 Fans React After Xbox Series X Gets More Details

While Microsoft continues to share more details about Xbox Series X, Sony remains a no-show in regards to PlayStation 5 for whatever unknown reason. Suffice to say, Microsoft is having a field day right now. Sony, on the other hand, looks to be waiting for the right opportune moment, making the wait to receive crucial PlayStation 5 details even more difficult.

Hence, as customs dictate, fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration. Perhaps those internet reactions and thoughtful memes will convince Sony to make contact. The following will give you an idea of what the PlayStation community is feeling/thinking right now.

When Microsoft confirmed Xbox Series X to boast 12 teraflops, Sony responded by bringing attention to the new custom leagues of MLB The Show 20. Hence, the State of Patience has gone live for PlayStation 5 or as one fan noted: “I want to see the damn teraflops”.

United States Senator Bernie Sanders has been asking for support in the upcoming elections. He apparently has also started asking Sony to announce the much-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal event as soon as possible.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan may as well be enjoying these reactions as well. The only problem is that it might convince him to further delay any PlayStation 5-related news.

Jimmy Ryan is taking the p*ss now ffs pic.twitter.com/CQHVy9y7yg — ElFino (@JacobTuf) February 25, 2020

Hopefully, Sony will not end up serving overcooked (or half-baked) PlayStation 5 announcements.

Perhaps not.

Breaking News!

Holy shit @P1aystatlon finally revealed the #PS5 here it is!?? pic.twitter.com/iYMXNXEwnM — Jago RetroRenegade Kuken (@JAGOKUKEN) February 26, 2020

The PlayStation 5 Subreddit has also joined in the fun. This pretty much summarizes everyone from the community for the past few months.

Finally, a sane voice among the masses calling out for patience. Brethren, the day the PlayStation 5 is revealed will be here, at least before the year is over.

PlayStation 5 will have an assortment of accessories at launch, including gaming gloves.

The Onion took a jab at Sony as well. Microsoft is having it too easy this time around.



Ending up in a post-apocalyptic prison for the right reasons.

Actual footage of PlayStation fans trying to break into Sony HQ to dig up any info on #PS5. https://t.co/npoLhyxmDa — SquareHard, Only on PlayStation (@SquareHardGamin) February 25, 2020