The Division 2 is currently awaiting a new expansion called Warlords of New York. This new expansion brings a number of new additions to the game including new weapons, outfits, and locations. For veterans to the game, Ubisoft recently announced a cool new outfit, The Stinger Hunter. This guide will show you How to Get The Stinger Hunter Outfit in The Division 2.

To get the Stinger Hunter apparel set in Division 2, you need to join the game’s Friend Referral program.

The Friend Referral Program is a way for Veteran players of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 to earn exclusive in-game reward.

This Friend Referral program generates a custom URL for you to send your friends for them to buy the game.

Moving on further there are two ways in which you can participate:

Veteran

Recruit

Let us help you understand the difference between them.

A Veteran is usually someone who played since launch or base game.

A Recruit is a newcomer who has just started playing the game.

So other questions rising up in your mind must be how I play as a Veteran or a Recruit.

So if you are planning to play as a Veteran then all you need to do is own a copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on PC, Xbox One, or PS4, and have played more than two hours.

But if you are planning to be a Recruit then get yourself invited by a Veteran before you start to play Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, or within seven days of your first login to the game.

Now you know the two ways in which you can participate in this game and earn rewards. The next thing that comes up is of referring, how you actually refer.

If you are a Veteran, simply login to the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Referral Program website and you will be able to invite your friends.

So far you must have understood the participating ways and referring part. Now comes the reward part.

I bet you must be excited to hear about it so let us not keep you waiting and get you along with it.

Veteran Rewards

As a Veteran you will earn exclusive rewards for your first, second, and third recruit that you complete three missions in co-op with.

For your First Recruit

The “Stinger” LMG weapon

Stinger LMG Blueprint

The Stinger Hunter outfit: a Mask, Scarf, Shirt, Pants, and Shoes

Hunter collectible Timepiece backpack trophy

For your Second Recruit

Hunter collectible Cypher backpack trophy

For your “Third Recruit”

Hunter collectible Veil backpack trophy

You will also automatically benefit from a 20% XP boost anytime you play with a Recruit in co-op until you reach Level 30.

Recruit Rewards

As a Recruit you will earn exclusive rewards when you complete three missions in co-op with your Veteran.

The “Stinger” LMG weapon

3x Friend referral caches, which contain:

1x Gear piece

1x Standard Apparel Cache Key

You will also automatically benefit from a 20% XP boost anytime you play with your Veteran in co-op until you reach rank 30.

Your rewards will be waiting for you in your inventory when you complete your 3 missions in co-op.

Once you have completed three missions in co-op with your Recruit/Veteran, you will receive the rewards directly in the game.

An email will be sent to confirm your rewards have been granted to your account, which should be within 24 hours of a reward level being met.