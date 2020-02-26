Horizon Zero Dawn For PC Listed, February 28 Announcement?

It has been three years since Guerrilla Games released Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 4. Sony’s exciting new IP made huge splashes among the gaming community and fans were wondering if the game would see a PC release. Looks like Amazon just listed Horizon Zero Dawn for PC.

These days fans are reluctant to get hyped up over the release of a AAA game. Unless it is an anticipated next title in a successful franchise or a game from a trusted developer, gamers are becoming pickier when it comes to purchasing games. Video game companies like Ubisoft, Activision, and Microsft were churning out run of the mill games at that time. Horizon Zero Dawn was like a breath of fresh air in a time when the AAA genre was getting stale.

Sony is widely known for its successful first-party games. Most of their projects have received critical acclaim and universal praise. Games like Spiderman (2018) and God of War (2018) made it clear that single-player games weren’t going anywhere. Horizon Zero Dawn was no exception as the game had a compelling story on top of an engaging open-world environment.

This was all good for PS4 owners but PC gamers were left wanting the game on their platform. We heard claims last month that Horizon Zero Dawn would be making its way to Windows.

Now, Amazon things that Horizon Zero Dawn for PC is happening. Let’s keep in mind that this is just a listing and it doesn’t give us any concrete information. As we all know, most of these listings turn out to be just place holders. However, since there have been earlier rumors too about Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC, the Amazon listing could actually mean something this time.

Fans theorize that Sony may have an announcement on the anniversary of the game which is on February 28. It seems like a good opportunity for Sony to announce the PC release of the game. For a game such as this, former players would certainly be willing to ‘double-dip’ (buy the game again).

Experiencing the fantastical open world in Horizon Zero Dawn with maximum graphics fidelity and unlimited FPS does seem worthy of a second purchase. However, there is no official word from Sony on the PC release of the game so let’s keep our fingers crossed.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available on the PlayStation 4 only for the time being.