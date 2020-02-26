Hideki Kamiya’s “Project GG” Will Have Action With Giant Hero

“Project GG” will be the first self-published game from PlatinumGames — not counting the remastered re-release of The Wonderful 101.

According to a leaked copy of the latest Famitsu edition, Project GG will feature action elements with a giant protagonist. PlatinumGames will soon be opening a new studio in Tokyo for around a hundred staffers, after which development will begin in full swing. For the time being, Project GG remains in a conceptual phase.

In addition, Hideki Kamiya will be directing Project GG, which he personally referred to as “a new challenge” for PlatinumGames. This will also be the last entry in Kamiya’s “Hero Trilogy” — referencing Viewtiful Joe and The Wonderful 101 as the other two games on the list.

Since development has not started, Project GG remains without a release date. The game, though, will be targeting “all existing platforms” that may possible include the next-generation consoles and perhaps also, Nintendo Switch.

Kamiya has previously directed the original Resident Evil 2, Bayonetta, and the cancelled Scalebound. Suffice to say, the canning of Scalebound was unfortunate for everyone involved. Hence, Project GG — whatever it turns out to be — will have Kamiya’s full priority and being a self-published game, will not be subject to last-minute cancellations.

PlatinumGames is still not done with making announcements. Fans have been asked to look forward to one more announcement in the coming days. “Platinum 4 is all about new projects,” said PlatinumGames’ Atsushi Inaba. It remains to be seen if this last announcement will come before or after the reveal of Project GG.

As for Bayonetta 3, “development is progressing smoothly” — as said by Kamiya, also adding that the teaser announcement from 2017 actually holds a lot of hidden details. Bayonetta 3 has been jumping onto newsfeeds and then disappearing for over two years now. Hopefully, the latest round of assurances will convince fans to hold out a bit longer.