Dota Underlords Season One Is Live, Take Over White Spire

Dota Underlords has received Season One. You can now download this update on PC, Android, and iOS. You will find that with Dota Underlords Season One, the game is now out of Early Access. Explore White Spire and earn rewards on the Battle Pass. Something that stands out in this update is that they added loads of new content, a hero / Alliance / item shakeup, and much more.

Based on the popular DOTA Auto Chess mod, Valve launched with Dota Underlords. In this game fans face other opponents in battles that include building, combining and improving the level of a team in a battle for the dominance of the city. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dota Underlords Season One.

City Crawl

Mama Eeb’s death in Dota Underlords has left a power vacuum in White Spire. Take back the city neighborhood by neighborhood, Underlord by Underlord, in the new City Crawl campaign. Win quick street-fights and complete in-game challenges to unlock Underlord rewards like new outfits and poster art. Complete puzzles and lord over your friends on the Puzzle Leaderboard.

Reap the Rewards with the Battle Pass

Season One comes with a full Battle Pass offering over 100 rewards. Play matches and complete challenges to level up your Battle Pass and earn rewards like new boards, map props, wanted poster art, and more. Many rewards can be earned for free, but for full access to all City Crawl content and all 100 rewards on the Battle Pass, players can purchase the Battle Pass for $4.99. The paid Battle Pass is not required to play the game, nor does it provide any gameplay advantage.

Hero / Alliance / Item changes

It’s the beginning of a new season, which means that it’s time for a roster change in this Dota Underlords update. In addition to Heroes, both Alliances and Items are changing. Scrappies and Inventors are leaving, while we’re introducing the new Summoner, Vigilant, and Void Alliances. We’re also introducing a new type of item that adds an Alliance affiliation to the hero that you equip – Hats.

Returning Players

If you participated in the Beta Season of Dota Underlords, welcome back. We can’t thank you all enough for playing the game, providing feedback, and helping us to make Underlords better. We have a few gifts for you coming into the new season – a Golden Ricky Statue, a poster title, and both of the Season 0 maps.

Here you will find the complete list of Dota Underlords Season One patch notes. I remind you that Valve’s Dota Underlords released as a free-to-play game in early access on June 20, 2019. The game officially released on February 25, 2020 for Android, iOS, and PC.