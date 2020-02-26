CD Projekt Red Cancels PAX East Appearance, But It’s Fine

CD Projekt Red will be another prominent name to pull out of PAX East due to the spread of the novel coronavirus which continues to wreak havoc. The convention will still kick off tomorrow as scheduled but without the Witcher developer.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Stephanie Bayer, head of communications for CD Projekt Red in North America, revealed that the trip to PAX East has been cancelled. She also confirmed that the developers were originally heading to PAX East for more of a meet-and-greet rather than a showcase.

Cyberpunk 2077 was never planned to be at the show-floor and neither was CD Projekt Red making any announcements. Hence, the last-minute cancellation will not be an opportunity lost for both fans and developers.

I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned. I should still be at GDC though! — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020

CD Projekt Red was reportedly set to attend the Taipei Game Show earlier in the month, which was postponed by the organizers until further notice. The threat of the coronavirus outbreak was just too great. At the time, CD Projekt Red was said to be preparing new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay and behind-the-scenes footage. With the Taipei Game Show cancelled, many assumed that Cyberpunk 2077 would be making it to PAX East. With that convention out of the picture as well, fans must now wait to see if any announcements will be made on their own.

Cyberpunk 2077 was previously tagged for April 16 but is now enroute for September 17, 2020, for all supported platforms. That includes GeForce Now, the new cloud gaming platform of Nvidia. CD Projekt Red is making sure that players interested in streaming the shadowy alleyways of Night City are not ignored.

Nvidia has confirmed that GeForce Now members can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam right now and start streaming the day the game releases. There will be no delays, at least not from the side of Nvidia. The graphic card manufacturer also noted that Cyberpunk 2077 will support RTX on GeForce Now and assured full optimization.