Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.20 Released, PS4 Account Ownership Exploit Fixed

Ark Survival Evolved has received Update 2.20 (Server Version 543.15). You can now download this patch only on PlayStation 4. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.20 is quite a small patch, as is it only has one confirmed bug fix. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an exploit with the account ownership on PlayStation 4.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.20 (543.15) patch notes.

Fixed an exploit with the account ownership on PlayStation 4.

A few days ago the developers released another important update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 2.15 (Server Version 543.13) has bug fixes, some improvements, and quite a few new items. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added the Love Evolved event and Chocolates can be used to heal your tames or provide a big boost in acquiring new tames.

In Update 2.15, the developers added the Cupid Couture Bottom (Pants Skin), Cupid Couture Top (Shirt Skin), Halo Headband (Hat Skin), Teddy Bear Grenades (Grenade Skin), Bow & Eros (Bow skin), Love Shackles (Handcuffs Skin), and 6 new chibi pets. Fish baskets and beehives should also now return creatures properly, and they implemented extra protections to prevent loss of chibi experience.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.