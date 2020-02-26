Anthem Update 1.7 Is Out, Kicking Off Recurring Schedule

Anthem has received Update 1.7. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Anthem Update 1.7, Bioware is kicking off their recurring schedule. The primary focus of this schedule is to deliver a regular rotation of challenges, store offerings, content and game modes, coin and currency awards, gameplay inversions, and more throughout the year.

Anthem is a game developed by Bioware and produced by Electronic Arts. The game is presented as an action RPG where you travel in a huge world that mixes the most advanced technology with the ruins of an ancient civilization, where you will have to fight against numerous enemies, wild beasts and looters and deal with the inclement weather like brutal storms. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Anthem Update 1.7.

Six concurrent, active Daily Challenges that rotate regularly through these categories: Contracts / Legendary Contracts, World Events, Time Trials, Strongholds, Creature Kills, and Gameplay Style.

Rotating Weekly Meta Challenges: Factions, Contracts / Legendary Contracts, and Stronghold.

Rotating Monthly Meta Challenges in this Anthem patch: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Festive challenges while mini-holidays are active.

A regular rotation of armor sets, wraps, graphics, decals, and materials previously available in the Featured Store.

Coin and Crystals will be awarded for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Challenges.

Crystals can be earned and spent at any time.

Thanks to this Anthem patch, they fixed various crashes to improve stabilization.

Fixed various texture, audio, user interface, and environment issues.

Fixed an issue where the Badge of Devastation Ranger Component had an inconsistent icon.

Fixed an issue that prevented adjusting the wrist colour on the Frost Tusk Armor.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented players from changing their difficulty level after leaving a squad.

Fixed an issue that caused the names of the Iron Serpent and Iron Valley regions to sometimes appear reversed.

Fixed an issue in Anthem where dying while carrying three echoes would sometimes respawn only two echoes.

Players should no longer be teleported back into the arena if they respawn while the Titan fight is still active.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Quickplay Stronghold option from unlocking after completing a weekly stronghold.

Fixed an issue that caused blue lights to appear around the Golden Grabbit when it’s defeated.

Here you will find the complete list of Anthem Update 1.7 patch notes. I remind you that Electronic Arts and Bioware’s Anthem released on February 22, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.