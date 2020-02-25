Xbox Series X GPU More Powerful Than RTX 2080

Microsoft has officially confirmed that Xbox Series X will be fitted with a graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the second-generation Radeon architecture from AMD. That will in turn deliver up to 12 teraflops of graphical performance for developers to utilize while working on next-generation games.

This essentially makes the Xbox Series X GPU eight times more powerful than the Xbox One GPU, or twice as powerful as the Xbox One X GPU — currently touted by Microsoft as the most powerful console in the world.

When comparing the aforementioned teraflops of the Xbox Series X GPU with the ones available in the PC market, though, something really interesting comes to light. The thing (via PC Gamer) is that the Xbox Series X GPU is nearly as powerful as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti — currently the best graphics card that money can buy — and more powerful than Nvidia RTX 2080.

The following is a rundown of graphic cards (and their accompanying teraflops) from both Nvidia and AMD:

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (Turing TU102)—13.45 TFLOPs

Radeon RX Vega 64 (Vega 10)—12.66 TFLOPs

Xbox Series X (Navi – RDNA 2)—12 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 Super (Turing TU104)—11.15 TFLOPs

Radeon RX Vega 56 (Vega 10)—10.54 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2080 (Turing TU104)—10.07 TFLOPs

Radeon RX 5700 XT (Navi 10)—9.754 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 Super (Turing TU104)—9.062 TFLOPs

Radeon RX 5700 (Navi 10 XL)—7.949 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2070 (Turing TU106)—7.465 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2060 Super (Turing TU106)—7.181 TFLOPs

GeForce RTX 2060 (Turing TU106)—6.451 TFLOPs

For those unaware, the Xbox Series X GPU will be a custom silicon from AMD and the numbers mentioned above should not be taken as a direct equivalent to PC. It still remains to be seen as to how far developers will be able to push the Xbox Series X GPU. What can be safely assumed at the time of writing is that the new Navi cards from AMD will be either equal or more powerful than the current Nvidia lineup. That will remain the case until Nvidia rolls out its next-generation offerings based on Ampere architecture.

“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher frame rates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” said Microsoft in an announcement.

As such, those 12 teraflops will be greatly beneficial for Xbox Series X when it comes to pumping high and stable frame rates at higher resolutions. Microsoft is indeed going all out in the next generation and fair to say, all eyes will be on Sony now to see how PlayStation 5 does in comparison.