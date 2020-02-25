Ubisoft Stockholm Working On “Unannounced Project” — Not Avatar

In addition to the long-awaited Avatar Project, Ubisoft Stockholm has been working on something else as well that remains to be officially announced.

According to job listings posted in recent weeks, several candidates are needed to work on an “unannounced project” at Ubisoft Stockholm. The job descriptions refrain from giving away anything about the mysterious game but one thing is certain — this has nothing to do with the Avatar game based on the works on James Cameron. Ubisoft Stockholm is working on something new.

Ubisoft Stockholm is looking for an Associate Producer for an unannounced project. Working closely with the studio Producer and other associate producers, you will have opportunity to lead the charge in various areas, such as: Gameplay, World, Art, Animation, Audio, Tech and more.

The reason that the unannounced game is anything but the Avatar game is because Ubisoft Stockholm has been pretty open about paying homage to the Avatar universe in the past few years. The Avatar Project was announced in February 2017 and since then, a cutting-edge Pandora made in the Snowdrop engine has been promised by the developer to leave players astonished. There was a period of silence where the Avatar game was assumed to have been canned but more assurances arrived only recently. Hence, this game has not been kept a secret to be referred to as an unannounced project.

Whatever Ubisoft Stockholm is working on right now will definitely be for next-generation consoles. With Sony and Microsoft set to reveal PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X respectively in the coming months, expect Ubisoft to be there to make new announcements. Seeing progress on the Avatar game is a possibility as well as knowing what else the developer has in its pipelines.

Based on previous statements, the Avatar game is slated to release after the fiscal year 2021 which starts on April 1, 2020. Hence, the release window is finally here unless more delays end up pushing Pandora into 2021 for consoles and PC. Take note that the Avatar movie sequel is hitting theaters in December 2020. Perhaps the game could see a tie-in.