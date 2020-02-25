The Surge 2 Update 1.10 Released, Various Improvements

The Surge 2 has received Update 1.10. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that The Surge 2 Update 1.10 is quite a small patch, as it only has one patch note titled ‘various improvements’. The download and install size you need on the PlayStation 4 is 787 MB. Unfortunately there are no more detailed information as of yet.

The Surge 2 is the sequel to one of the best adventure, action and role-playing games framed within the classic Dark Souls formula. Changing the dark medieval fantasy, the sequel continues to bet on science fiction, inviting us to fight and explore a series of labyrinthine levels while we improve our equipment. Below you will find the complete list of The Surge 2 Update 1.10 patch notes.

Various improvements made

In other news, the Deck13 team recently released their latest DLC, where you face new and fearsome enemies in a new game area just outside Jericho City. The adventure grows with hours of narrative content based on the story of The Surge 2. The action takes you to a beautiful neighborhood in which countless enemies have settled to which you will have to kill using new weapons.

In this area, you will encounter pirate robots, disturbed security systems, and a great final boss. The Kraken DLC released on January 16, 2020. The Premium Edition of The Surge 2 also released in digital format that same day, which is accompanied by all additional content published to date.

I remind you that Deck13 and Focus Home Interactive’s The Surge 2 was on sale since September 24, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.