SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.05 Is Live, User Data Analysis

SoulCalibur 6 has received Update 2.05. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.05 is quite a small patch. Something that stands out in this patch is that they implemented the new User Data Analysis function.

SoulCalibur 6 is the sixth installment of the renowned Bandai Namco saga in which, as a playable attractive, weapons are used as swords, katanas, and sticks. On this occasion, the game has been designed for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as for PCs, taking advantage of the extra performance of these platforms and designing its graphic and technical section based on the powerful Unreal Engine 4 engine. Below you will find the complete list of SoulCalibur 6 Update 2.05 patch notes.

Implemented User Data Analysis function in this SoulCalibur 6 patch.

SoulCalibur 6 takes us to relive the facts narrated by the first installment for Dreamcast. In this way, we return to the 16th century while we are presented with unknown details to the date of its history. Bandai Namco has stressed that although much of the argument is very similar, we talk about a more detailed reinterpretation of what happened in the video game for the SEGA console.

The origins of characters like Sophitia and Mitsurugi have been explored, giving us a greater insight into the facts. The video game remains very faithful to the classic forms and mechanics of the series, seeking a balance between high game speed and fluidity and the usual tactical touch of other SoulCaliburs. Bandai Namco wanted players to be attracted to the playable approach, while thinking of newbies and veterans. I personally think Bandai Namco did a good job!

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment’s SoulCalibur 6 released on October 19, 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.