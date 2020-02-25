Jurassic World Evolution Update 1.12.4 Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Jurassic World Evolution has received Update 1.12.4. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Jurassic World Evolution Update 1.12.4 has quite a few new bug fixes and some improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they removed greenhouse count restriction on Nublar and Sorna Jurassic Park sandbox levels and they have fixed several rare crashes.

This is a is a theme park management simulator and creation simulation video game, based on the Jurassic Park universe, developed by the Frontier Developments studio (Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster). Below you will find the complete list of Jurassic World Evolution Update 1.12.4 patch notes.

Hello Park Managers! We’ve just released Update 1.12.4, so make sure your game is up to date! Thanks to your reports on our Issue Tracker and feedback, this update includes a variety of changes which you can view below. Thank you all! Please keep providing us with your feedback and making reports on our Issue Tracker!

Sorna Jurassic Park Era Challenge Mode no longer has unexpected Hammond Fees.

Nublar Jurassic Park can now be closed/opened in Sandbox Mode thanks to this Jurassic World Evolution patch.

Fixed inconsistent forest coverage from Redwood scenery trees.

Removed greenhouse count restriction on Nublar and Sorna Jurassic Park sandbox levels.

Various text and localisation fixes.

Fixes for several rare crashes.

Recently, another important update also released for this game. You will find that Jurassic World Evolution Update 1.12.3 also has quite a few new bug fixes and some improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they resolved the performance drop when scrolling through slots and they made various fixes for UI sound events, audio adjustments, and corrections.

I remind you that Frontier Developments’ Jurassic World Evolution released on June 12, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.